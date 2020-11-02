Rising interest in cosmetic procedures

Plastic surgery is on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors are seeing more people coming in for cosmetic procedures.

"Indeed we have seen an increase in people's interest in plastic surgery and non-surgical esthetic treatment well over the last few months," said Dr. Adam Kolker, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon and associate clinical professor of plastic surgery at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Kolker said there are several reasons for the uptick. One is "Zoom anxiety" because we are now in front of a mini-mirror quite often.

"People seeing themselves a little bit more on Zoom calls and virtual connections, whether it's for work or family in some ways draws their attention a little bit more to any fine lines, wrinkles, or irregularities that they might now have previously noticed."

It's not just Botox treatments that have increased. Kolker said he is also seeing an increase in surgical treatments. Many of his patients are getting these procedures done now because they have the time to recover since many are working from home.

During this time when people are quarantined and not having many social gatherings, Kolker said, the cosmetic procedures can help boost your self-esteem.

Advertisement