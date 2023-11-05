Expand / Collapse search

Revel shutting down moped-sharing services in NYC

Revel to shut down electric moped service in NYC

Revel's moped service will shut down in New York City by Nov. 18.

Five years after piloting its dockless moped rental program in New York City, Revel will discontinue all scooter-sharing services this month.

Moped services will end in NYC and San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Brooklyn-based startup announced that it will instead focus on its electric vehicle ride-hailing services and its network of EV charging stations. The company has 500 EVs in New York and part of northern New Jersey.

"Mopeds are a huge part of Revel's story and they've offered such a fun way to get around the city," Revel said in a statement. "We are grateful to all of you who have been on this journey with us."