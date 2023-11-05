Revel shutting down moped-sharing services in NYC

Five years after piloting its dockless moped rental program in New York City, Revel will discontinue all scooter-sharing services this month.

Moped services will end in NYC and San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Brooklyn-based startup announced that it will instead focus on its electric vehicle ride-hailing services and its network of EV charging stations. The company has 500 EVs in New York and part of northern New Jersey.

"Mopeds are a huge part of Revel's story and they've offered such a fun way to get around the city," Revel said in a statement. "We are grateful to all of you who have been on this journey with us."