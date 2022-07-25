Restaurants reportedly skimping on wine pours amid high inflation, supply chain issues

article

Inflation and supply chain shortages have impacted nearly every industry from food to fuel. Now getting buzzed is going to hurt your wallet a bit more as glasses of wine are becoming increasingly pricier, the New York Post reports.

According to the post, a standard 25-ounce bottle of wine which typically equates to a 6-ounce pour in a restaurant glass has now transitioned into a 4-ounce pour, the Post reports.

A sommelier for a high-end New York restaurant told the Post he’s been instructed by management to pour less.

"I worked for Danny Meyer and we always gave 6 ounces," said the sommelier. "When I got here I was quickly corrected and instructed to pour only five.

Last year, Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing of Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Michael Bilello predicted the rising costs of wine and spirits as businesses reeled out from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the cost of business and challenges of doing business impact the wine and spirits industry, consumers are going to see that on the shelves or their bars and restaurants," Bilello told FOX Business last year.

He cited a survey conducted last year by SipSource, 43% of suppliers and distributors said they expect to see an increase in the price of wine, and 48% said they expect to see a definite increase in the price of spirits.

The rising cost of consumer goods like wine goes hand in hand with other industries impacted by inflation.

A study by The Knot predicts 2022 will be the busiest year for weddings since the 1980s. Coupled with the highest inflation in 40 years, and the wedding industry is having to adjust.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, an airline chicken breast cost Shully's Cuisine and Events $5.22 per pound. Today, it costs $7.69 – a 47% increase.

"It’s just – holy cow," said co-owner Scott Shully.

At Shully's, most people book their event more than a year in advance. It means, if you booked last year in June 2021, the Consumer Price Index has increased 9.1% since. Inflation is forcing the caterer to negotiate with customers.

"That can be complicated. The best thing is we are just honest with people," said Shully.

Shully said their prices are not final until 60 days out, and they are working with customers to adjust menus to try to keep with a couple's budget.

"What’s your budget, and then within that budget we can and do things that will adjust to that budget you have," he said.

FOX 6 contributed to the story.

