Restaurants offering Easter meal kits, delivery

With social distancing in place, this year’s Easter celebrations will be very different from years past. Many local restaurants are offering Easter meal kits and delivery services.

The Rare Bit in Dobbs Ferry, New York is offering an Easter menu with dishes like leg of lamb, shrimp & cheesy grits and cocktail deliveries in 32 oz. mason jars. They even make a specialty drink called “The Tiger King.” Orders must be placed today by 3 p.m. Thursday for Sunday pickup.

Matt Storch from Match in South Norwalk, Connecticut is serving up kits where you can still cook everything in the comfort of your home. He’s creating an instructional video to coincide with the recipes. Orders must be in by Thursday at 4 p.m.

In New York City, STK Steakhouse is offering a pickup special featuring two surf & turfs, bottle of wine and $50 'dining dollars' for a future visit for $129. Order must be received by Friday at 5 pm.

And in the West Village, ARDYN Restaurant is putting a twist on a traditional Easter dinner. They’ll prepare and deliver a feast (wearing a bunny mask) with drinks included. Orders must be placed with 24 hours notice for delivery to NYC and the Hamptons.