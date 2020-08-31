Restaurants in NJ can reopen for indoor dining beginning Sept. 4

article

Indoor dining can resume at restaurants across New Jersey with restrictions starting Sept. 4, announced Gov. Phil Murphy Monday.

"NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables," said Murphy via Twitter. "Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19."

On June 15, outdoor dining at restaurants and bars and nonessential in-person retail was allowed to resume in New Jersey following months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indoor dining had remained banned leaving many restaurant owners questioning the governor's decision making. Many feared they could not survive much longer with revenue solely from limited outdoor dining, take out and delivery.

Restaurants and bars were ordered closed by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gyms, health fitness centers, and indoor amusements were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity starting Tuesday.