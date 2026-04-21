Resorts World Casino plans to open NYC's first full-scale casino next week

The Brief Resorts World New York City plans to open its expanded casino in Ozone Park on April 28. The opening depends on final testing from the New York Gaming Commission happening this week. The opening would make Resorts World the first table games casino in New York City.



Resorts World plans to open New York City's first legal table games casino next week.

Resorts World New York City opening

What we know:

The company announced its plans on Tuesday. The opening hinges on final approval from the New York Gaming Commission, which officials expect to happen sometime this week.

Resorts World already operates a large video lottery terminal casino at Aqueduct Racetrack in Ozone Park. This $5.5 billion expansion would make it a full-scale casino.

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What they're saying:

"We are ready to welcome New Yorkers to this exciting new experience," said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "…This is a transformational moment for Resorts World New York City, and we cannot wait to share it with our fellow New Yorkers."

By the numbers:

The casino will feature more than 240 table games, including blackjack, craps, baccarat and roulette, as well as thousands of slot machines.

DeSalvio said he expects the casino to bring thousands of jobs to the area over the next several years.

Other casinos coming to New York City

The backstory:

Resorts World's Queens casino is not the only full-scale casino coming to New York City soon. In December, the New York State Gaming Commission approved three locations, including a Bally's location on land next to the former Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, and a casino and entertainment center near Citi Field, backed by Mets owner Steve Cohen.