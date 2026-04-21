Residents sue to block relocation of homeless intake site to East Village

The Brief A plan to move Manhattan’s long-standing homeless intake center to the East Village faces a lawsuit and community opposition. The lawsuit seeks to block the relocation before its May 1 start. A judge has not yet ruled on the request for an injunction. The relocation is scheduled to proceed in just over a week unless the court intervenes.



Plans to relocate Manhattan’s long-standing homeless shelter intake center to the East Village are facing legal challenges and community pushback, with a new lawsuit seeking to halt the move before it takes effect on May 1.

The city’s intake center, currently located near Bellevue Hospital on East 30th Street, has served for more than 40 years as a central point where homeless men are assessed and assigned shelter placements. The facility also processes individuals released from Rikers Island who do not have immediate housing.

Emergency injunction sought

What we know:

Under an executive order issued by Mayor Zohran Mamdani in March, the intake operation is set to move to East 3rd Street, into a building currently operated by Project Renewal, a substance abuse treatment provider.

File Photo.

City officials have said the relocation was necessary due to deteriorating conditions at the existing site, which they described as unsafe for both staff and those served there. Officials also say the move is part of efforts to stabilize operations and improve conditions for both staff and clients.

What they're saying:

"My administration is focused on ensuring every New Yorker experiencing homelessness not only has access to shelter, but to spaces that are safe, humane and truly livable," Mamdani said in a statement in March. "We cannot accept a system that treats people without dignity or stability."

However, residents and plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue the decision was made without adequate public input and could negatively impact the surrounding neighborhood. The legal filing seeks an emergency injunction, claiming the city failed to conduct sufficient studies or provide proper notice before moving forward.

Supporters of the lawsuit, including at least one East Village resident involved as a plaintiff, argue the decision was "reckless and irresponsible" without broader community consultation.

What's next:

A judge has not yet ruled on the request for an injunction. The relocation is scheduled to proceed in just over a week unless the court intervenes.