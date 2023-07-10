Residents assess damage after flood waters sweep through Orange County

The day after the deadly storm that transformed neighborhoods into fields of debris, residents recalled harrowing scenes as the floodwaters inched closer and closer to their homes.

"It was coming down and flooding. My kids are in the house, and they're scared and they’re crying," said Haleigh Fredrickson, an Orange County resident.

The mother of 5 young children described the scene that turned her stable home into what felt like an island of uncertainty.

She and her family made it out, but the damage left remains far from the ‘all clear’ much like the damage miles away in Stony Point where Richard Buyers, a longtime resident, had to be rescued.

A crew of 8 could be seen on video pulling him from the floodwaters in a small rescue boat.

"I got stuck in the house because I went in the house to close my solar windows because I didn’t want the water to come through the open windows of course and I got trapped. I couldn’t get out," he recalled.

He was inside while his neighbors, on the other hand, were outside watching as the rushing water dumped downed tree limbs, twigs, and tons of debris onto their front porch.

"The water just came up and it overflowed, and It washed away my driveway. that's out near the garage. You can see it all piled up, just water no matter where you went just water, just water. That was it. I was sitting out here. I got out of the house early so I was sitting out here watching it go around the house," the neighbor told FOX 5 NY.

"This is the new normal to be prepared for the worse because the worse continues to happen," said Governor Hochul.

She and local officials recognize the storm left behind millions of dollars of damage across the region.

"This is what we call an overwhelming storm, a once in a lifetime storm for the people," added Rockland County Executive, Ed Day.

Emergency crews made rescue after rescue as people were stranded in cars and homes but not everyone could be saved.

A 35-year-old woman drowned in Orange County while trying to escape the rising floodwaters.

We discovered her body in the bottom of the ravine. It was very dangerous for crews to get her out of there," said Steven Neuhaus, the Orange County Executive.

Her life was the only one lost, but the highways, the lifelines to getting in and out of the communities, also facing crucial damage that could take millions to get back up and running.

Elected officials are leaning on the federal government to lighten the load.

"We’re sending a letter to the FEMA administrator to basically call on them to support all of our municipalities. There’s no question we’re talking about millions of dollars' worth of damage," Congressman Mike Lawler told FOX 5 Monday.