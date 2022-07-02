Rescuers save bear cub with head stuck in plastic jug in Connecticut

article

Members of Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection managed to rescue a bear cub that managed to get its head stuck in a plastic jug.

The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.

"Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly," the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Fish and Wildlife Division posted on Facebook. "Our biologists responded and found the cub. After waiting for the cub to come down from a tree, it was successfully tranquilized, and the clear plastic container was removed."

"Once freed, the cub quickly found its mother who was waiting nearby," the Department concluded.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the incident shows why residents should make sure their garbage is property disposed of and secured. "We all need to do our part to keep bears and other wildlife safe and wild," he said.

With the Associated Press.