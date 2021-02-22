Rescue organization 'Paws of War' in need of donations

The organization, Paws of War, which provides service dogs to injured U.S. military veterans and first responders, is in need of donations to continue its mission.

All of the recipients of a rescued animal have a disabling medical condition, many have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Recipients include veterans and first responders from across all wars. In 2019, Vietnam veterans Bill Thumm and Larry Keating received service dogs, 50 years after their service.

"It’s a Christmas present that will go on for many years that will heal and do wonderful things for these two gentlemen," said Robert Misseri, Founder of Paws of War, at the time.

Advertisement

Paws of War places about six dogs a year with veterans. The dogs go through extensive yearlong training to meet the needs of each individual owner.

But rescuing the animals is costly. The organization relies heavily on donations which are used to train the dogs to be support and companion animals.

For more information on how to make a donation, go to pawsofwar.org.

RELATED: Veterans have pets groomed in appreciation for service