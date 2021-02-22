Expand / Collapse search

Rescue organization 'Paws of War' in need of donations

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Veterans Issues
FOX 5 NY

Paws of War

Paws of War helps soldiers bring animals they rescue while serving overseas safely to the United States. For more information, visit https://pawsofwar.org/.

NEW YORK - The organization, Paws of War, which provides service dogs to injured U.S. military veterans and first responders, is in need of donations to continue its mission.

All of the recipients of a rescued animal have a disabling medical condition, many have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 

Recipients include veterans and first responders from across all wars. In 2019, Vietnam veterans Bill Thumm and Larry Keating received service dogs, 50 years after their service.

"It’s a Christmas present that will go on for many years that will heal and do wonderful things for these two gentlemen," said Robert Misseri, Founder of Paws of War, at the time.

Pair of Vietnam War veterans receive service dogs

50 years after the war's end, a pair of Vietnam veterans received needed service dogs on Christmas Eve thanks to Paws of War and the Unsing Siblings Foundation.

Paws of War places about six dogs a year with veterans. The dogs go through extensive yearlong training to meet the needs of each individual owner. 

But rescuing the animals is costly. The organization relies heavily on donations which are used to train the dogs to be support and companion animals.

For more information on how to make a donation, go to pawsofwar.org.

