Report: Teen marijuana vaping is on the rise

Vaping remains popular among teenagers across the United States this year, according to an annual report from the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research.

Health experts based their report on a survey of drug, alcohol and cigarette use and related attitudes among eighth, tenth and twelfth graders.

The survey revealed that there are significant increases in vaping of marijuana among those students, while researchers also found that prescription opioid misuse, tobacco cigarette smoking and alcohol use have declined among teens.

E-cigarette use has also continued to climb.

The findings come amid an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries I the country, with most of the cases associated with vape products containing THC.

The CDC says that there were re than two-thousand hospitalizations due to lung injuries linked to vaping as of December 10.

Vaping injuries have been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

