Report shows where NYC's most unsafe streets are

As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located.

Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year.

To fight back, a new source of information has been made available called Spacial Equity NYC.

"The Spatial Equity NYC website is really a one-stop shop for New Yorkers and for policymakers to see how decisions around public space have led to really horrible and inequitable consequences for people living across the city," said Cory Epstein of Transportation Alternatives.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The website is a collaboration between Transportation Alternatives and MIT. It shows some neighborhoods have five times the rates of traffic deaths and injuries and combines a host of other data to make sense of it.

For instance, indicators like how wide streets are, air quality, and asthma rates.

The presence of bike lanes can directly impact the rate of deaths on any corridor.

The creators of Spacial Equity NYC want to arm New Yorkers with data so instead of just demanding change they can ask for specific changes, like greater access to parks if their neighborhood ranks low on that.

New Yorkers can go on the Spacial Equity NYC website and see exactly what it is that their neighborhood lacks and what sort of interventions will make their streets safer.