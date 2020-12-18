Scathing report released on NYPD's handling of George Floyd protests

article

A scathing new report about the NYPD's response to the George Floyd protests last summer found that the department was undertrained and used excessive force that exacerbated tensions with protestors.

The 111- page long report by the city's watchdog agency found that the NYPD lacked a strategy for policing the protests, a lack of protest training for many of the officers deployed to the events and that use of force contributed to an escalation of some events that led to many of the clashes between demonstrators and officers.

The agency has issued 20 recommendations of reform for the NYPD including creating a protest response unit, creating a patrol guide for policing protests and more involvement from the community affairs bureau when officers are deployed to protests.

The DOI spent six months compiling the report and used interviews with high ranking members of the NYPD well as scores of officers who responded to the protests.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the city officials who called for an investigation to the NYPD response during the protests which lead to widespread violence and many arrests. In a video posted to social media Friday, the mayor said he read the report and agrees with its findings.

"There were choices made strategic choices that ended up causing problems," said de Blasio. "We have to come to grips with that. We have to train our police force differently. We have to create a new reality where we really focus on reaching the people we serve, communication with every day New Yorkers including the people who have a problem with the police."

The city witnessed a tumultuous several weeks in May and June as often violent demonstrations and looting followed the police-involved death of George Floyd.