Report: Over 100M Americans expected to travel this holiday season

The American Automobile Association says that more Americans than ever will be on the move this holiday season, with a huge number of people traveling between December 21 and January 1. It predicts that 115.6 million people will hit the roads, rails and skies during Christmas season this year.

Inrix, a global transportation and analytics company says that delays will be at their worst on December 26.

Natoinally, drivers could experience double the travel times on the afternoons of December 26 and 27, while New York City and Washington, D.C. could see triple the delays.

This will be the eighth straight year of record year-end holiday travel.