Report: NYC tops nation for worst commute

A new report confirms what drivers in New York City have known for years: commuting to the Big Apple is the pits.

The report by Yardi Kube says that New York City tops the nation when it comes to the worst commutes, with drivers averaging more than 40 minutes for a one-way trip.

The statistics were compiled for all of 2022.

However, there is some good news - compared to 2019, drivers actually saved one minute on a one-way commute, which translates to roughly 8 hours over the course of a year.