Report criticizes NYC’s homeless relocation program

A scathing report from the Department of Investigations slammed New York City’s homeless relocation program, saying it fails to provide safe and clean accommodations to the people who use it.

The Special One-time Assistance Program or SOTA, is meant to assist people moving out of shelters and into their own apartments, but the report identified apartments with no heat, no electricity and vermin infestations and other code violations in locations like Newark and East Orange, New Jersey.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the report during a press briefing on Thursday, saying that he and other officials will look internally at ways to address the report’s findings but doubled down on his support of the work of the Department of Homeless Services in helping qualified homeless residents find stable housing.

The report comes within days of Mayor De Blasio being notified that Mayors Ras Baraka of Newark and Chris Bollwage of Elizabeth, New Jersey are suing New York City over the SOTA relocation program.