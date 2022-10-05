Rep. Nicole Malliotakis slams Max Rose's criticism of her abortion record

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis fired back at Democrat challenger Max Rose for his criticism of her position on abortion during an interview on FOX 5 NY on Wednesday.

"I think it's shameful that Max Rose is trying to ‘mansplain’ my position on this important issue," Malliotakis said. "Certainly I support exceptions, rape, incest, life of the mother, there needs to be limits to abortion."

Malliotakis accused Rose of supporting "extreme" positions on abortion, including abortion up until birth, no parental consent and taxpayer funding for the procedure.

"By the way, it's not the issue I'm hearing most about," Malliotakis said. "Mothers that I talk to, they're concerned about inflation, putting food on the table for their families, making sure they're safe in New York City's streets."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Rose and Malliotakis are locked in a bitter battle to represent New York's 11th congressional district.

The district, which was carried by Donald Trump in 2020, elected Rose into office during the 2018 midterm elections and then voted Malliotakis into office in 2020.