Rep. George Santos announces he is running for re-election

Embattled Long Island Congressman George Santos has announced that he will seek re-election in 2024.

Santos, a Republican currently representing New York's 3rd District, has been accused of lying about large swaths of his background and accomplishments.

But, on Monday afternoon, he announced that he would look to win office again in 2024, despite the scandals and investigations currently dogging him.

"I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03," Santos tweeded. "This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York."

Santos is facing several investigations, including one by the House Ethics Committee.

Santos has previously indicated that he would not seek re-election but filed paperwork for re-election last month.