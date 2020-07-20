Remote learning to be available to all NJ students in the fall, says Murphy

article

All students in New Jersey can opt for all-remote learning in the fall, announced Gov. Phil Murphy Monday.

“The Department of Education will be releasing guidance allowing for parents to choose all-remote learning for their children,” said Murphy during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. “Again, the details will be coming out later this week, but we wanted everyone to know now that we will allow for this step.”

The state's more than 600 school districts were closed on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Educators taught remotely until the school year came to an end in June.

“The Road Back: Restart and Recovery Plan for Education," a report compiled by state education officials and included the input of educators and more than 300,000 parents and guardians, offers guidelines on how to reopen schools.

But, as Murphy has said, all families and schools should be prepared to switch to all-remote learning if health concerns warrant.

On Monday, Murphy announced that there were 177 new coronavirus cases in the state bringing the total to 176,963.