Remnants of salt still in the city after last week's snow

The recent rain has mostly washed away any traces of last week's snow, but there are still remnants of the salt city crews put down to make the snow melt faster.

New Yorkers like Janine Gilbert appreciate it though. However, it can make things a little problematic for dogs like 6-month-old Lulu.

"Well, it burns their feet. It burns their feet. And also, if they lick the salt, it's really bad for them." — Janine Gilbert

The Department of Sanitation says 40,000 lbs of salt was used across the five boroughs during last week's storm, which was the first snowfall in NYC in 700 days.

Aside from the impact on pets, some are wondering if an abundance of salt can also have a health impact on humans.

Dr. Jacqueline Moline, Chair of Occupational Medicine with Northwell Health Systems says, chances are minimal but are very possible.

"It might be that someone might have an irritation of their throat, perhaps it was just applied and they were breathing it in, perhaps they would have some irritation. But I don't think it would have any substantial health effects," Moline said.

The mix of rain and salt is also on the minds of Con Ed.

"When that salt water enters the underground system, salt water, as we all know, conducts electricity, which can lead to problems and lead to manhole incidents. We have extra crews on hand, ready to respond and to respond to those incidents whenever and wherever they happen," Director of Communications and Media Relations Jamie McShane said.

If straphangers thought salt and rain made getting to and from the subway a challenge, well, that falls to the MTA, who told FO 5 NY that:

"New York City Transit uses salt and sand to ensure customer safety during inclement weather on a case-by-case basis." — MTA Spokesperson Kayla Shults

Despite having gone more than two years without snow or a need to salt, officials know that's rare.