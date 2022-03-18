Regret your bangs? Yelp launches ‘Bangs Insurance Giveaway,’ $200 towards new hairdo

From curtain bangs to side-swept bangs to micro bangs or something else, it’s the hair trend that is sweeping the nation. Yet, many people are left with bangs regrets.

However expertly they’re cut, bangs can be a major hair commitment, and as some of us may have experienced — bangs regret is real.

Thankfully, Yelp wants to help fix that fear by providing "Bangs Insurance" or $200 toward a new hairdo if you’re regretting your decision at your recent visit to the salon.

"Many people are loving these hairstyles, but for anyone experiencing bang regret after their new crop, Yelp has got you covered with the first-ever Bangs Insurance," said Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis. "No matter what type of bangs you have — French girl bangs, curtain bangs, or the latest trend, bottleneck bangs — it never hurts to have insurance when you’re trying a bold new look."

Yelp’s "Bangs Insurance" will give 100 people $200 to use towards a new ‘do from a hair salon found on Yelp.

To enter to win the giveaway, participants can use the Collections feature on Yelp to bookmark a beauty business they’d like to visit for their next hair appointment and submit a screenshot of the bookmarked page for a chance to win the cash prize.

Visit BangsInsurance.Yelp.com to submit your entry. You can enter to win through March 29, and winners will be notified by April 15.

February is most popular month to get bangs

Yelp data shows February is the most popular month for people to get bangs, with an increase in searches for the hairstyle every February for the past four years.

The data also reveals that bangs have increased in search popularity each year since 2018. In fact, searches for bangs were 87% more popular in 2021 than in 2018.

Searches for "curtain bangs" — a disco-era inspired look — spiked 828% in 2021, leading Yelp to name the style as a beauty trend to watch in 2022.

Celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Kendall Jenner and Kristen Stewart have been seen sporting the cropped bangs.