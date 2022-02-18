Red Cross fire safety tips for winter

The American Red Cross is known for helping out in the aftermath of a horrific event, such as a deadly fire or natural disaster.

Using January's Bronx apartment fire tragedy as a catalyst, volunteers with the American Red Cross of Greater New York are going door to door ensuring New Yorkers are prepared if a fire erupts. A big part of that mission includes installing working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for free.

The Red Cross is available to help residents who are concerned about their level of preparedness. Instructors also teach CPR to kids and adults.

If you need a smoke alarm, you can contact the American Red Cross through soundthealarm.org/nyc .

Some Fire Safety Tips

Don't install your smoke alarm in the kitchen. Why not? Because that is where most so-called nuisance alarms will happen when you're cooking. You'll get so accustomed to hearing the alarm that over time your brain may learn to tune out the sound — that could be fatal during an actual fire.

Smoke rises, so install your smoke alarm either directly on the ceiling or on the wall no more than 12 inches below the ceiling.

Never use your stove or oven to heat your home — always use a proper home heating source.

If you use a space heater, keep it on a flat, hard surface away from any flammable materials.

If you have a fireplace in your home, always keep a screen in front of the flames.

