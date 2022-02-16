Record Store Day 2022 exclusive releases
NEW YORK - Record Store Day 2022 is coming up. It will be on April 23, 2022. They've just announced this year's list of exclusive releases and first releases set for that day.
Record Store Day started in 2008 as a day to support independent record stores in the U.S. and around the world.
It has grown in popularity each year.
A second backup drop day has been announced for June 18 in case there are supply chain issues that affect the ability for record companies to get their products to stores in time.
David Bowie and Taylor Swift releases
From David Bowie to Taylor Swift, here are some of the record drops that might have high interest.
We Die Young - Alice in Chains
Cream Of The Crop 2003 -- Highlights - Allman Brothers Band
xxx - Asia
Live 1979 - Bad Company
Sunday Girl EP - Blondie
Bustin' + Dronin' - Blue
Brilliant Adventure EP - David Bowie
Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition) - Billy Bragg
Pornography - The Cure
The 420 Remixes - Cypress Hill
Oh, No! It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition) - Devo
Live Blood - Peter Gabriel
ABC - The Jackson 5
Scratched - Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes - Jesus Jones
Acoustics - Joan Jett And The Blackhearts
Waterloo Sunset EP - The Kinks
Who's That Girl (Super Club Mix) - Madonna
Spirit, Power & Soul - Johnny Marr
Beam Me Up Scotty - Nicki Minaj
The Gold Experience - Prince
The Sire Albums (1981-1989) - Ramones
Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live) - The Replacements
5 x 5 Live - Simple Minds
the lakes - Taylor Swift
Still Jealous - Tegan and Sara
Face The Face - Pete Townshend
A Celebration (40th Anniversary) - U2