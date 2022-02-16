Record Store Day 2022 exclusive releases

article

Record Store Day 2022 is coming up. It will be on April 23, 2022. They've just announced this year's list of exclusive releases and first releases set for that day.

Record Store Day started in 2008 as a day to support independent record stores in the U.S. and around the world.

It has grown in popularity each year.

A second backup drop day has been announced for June 18 in case there are supply chain issues that affect the ability for record companies to get their products to stores in time.

David Bowie and Taylor Swift releases

From David Bowie to Taylor Swift, here are some of the record drops that might have high interest.

We Die Young - Alice in Chains

Cream Of The Crop 2003 -- Highlights - Allman Brothers Band

xxx - Asia

Live 1979 - Bad Company

Sunday Girl EP - Blondie

Bustin' + Dronin' - Blue

Brilliant Adventure EP - David Bowie

Life's A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition) - Billy Bragg

Pornography - The Cure

The 420 Remixes - Cypress Hill

Oh, No! It's Devo (40th Anniversary Edition) - Devo

Live Blood - Peter Gabriel

ABC - The Jackson 5

Scratched - Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes - Jesus Jones

Acoustics - Joan Jett And The Blackhearts

Waterloo Sunset EP - The Kinks

Who's That Girl (Super Club Mix) - Madonna

Spirit, Power & Soul - Johnny Marr

Beam Me Up Scotty - Nicki Minaj

The Gold Experience - Prince

The Sire Albums (1981-1989) - Ramones

Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live) - The Replacements

5 x 5 Live - Simple Minds

the lakes - Taylor Swift

Still Jealous - Tegan and Sara

Face The Face - Pete Townshend

A Celebration (40th Anniversary) - U2