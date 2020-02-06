Record-breaking astronaut returns to Earth after 328 days in space

Astronaut Christina Koch has returned to Earth after her record-breaking 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

NASA said Koch, along with Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of the ESA, landed in Kazakhstan at 4:12 a.m. on February 6.

Footage from the landing site in Kazakhstan shows Koch emerging from a Soyuz MS-13 capsule and giving two thumbs up. Hers was the longest-ever space flight by a woman, NASA said. During it, she orbited Earth 5,248 times, a journey of 139 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 291 trips to the Moon and back.