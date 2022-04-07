Rash Bar fire: Video shows arsonist pouring gasoline, setting bar on fire

Police released video of the shocking arson of a Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar as the suspect behind the fire remained at large.

The security camera video from April 3 at about 9:20 p.m. showed the arsonist pouring gasoline on the floor and igniting it, setting off a blast inside Rash Bar at 941 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick.

A 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman suffered minor burns to their shoulders and on their bodies. Both were taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

The man reportedly told a bar worker that he was cleaning the floor. Security then approached him and then he lit the fuel causing a mini-explosion that filled the barroom, according to the NY Daily News.

The arsonist ran out of the bar.

A photo on a GoFundMe page started by the bar showed a wall partially down with brick exposed presumably from damage caused by the fire.

"We still don’t know what to make of this cruel act of violence. In only five short months we were privileged to become home to such a talented and vital community of artists. It breaks our hearts that anyone would seek to threaten that for any reason," according to a statement posted online.

Proceeds raised will go towards anyone directly affected by the fire, employees, and the repair of the bar.

"We love you, and we will come back from this."

As of Thursday, more than $58,000 had been raised to support the bar.

The NYPD said the suspect was a man between the ages of 20-30. He was about 5'9" tall and weighed around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the arsonist or fire should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.