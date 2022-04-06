Rash Bar in Brooklyn set on fire by arsonist who poured gasoline on floor

An LGBTQ+ bar in Brooklyn will remain closed as officials investigate the shocking arson that severely damaged the location while patrons were inside.

On Sunday, someone walked into Rash Bar on Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, poured gasoline on the floor, and lit it on fire. The fire caused an explosion, according to a statement on the bar's newly created GoFundMe page.

Two employees suffered injuries and were treated at a local hospital. There were no reports of injuries to patrons.

The arsonist ran out of the bar.

A photo on the GoFundMe page shows a wall partially down with brick exposed presumably from damage caused by the fire.

"We still don’t know what to make of this cruel act of violence. In only five short months we were privileged to become home to such a talented and vital community of artists. It breaks our hearts that anyone would seek to threaten that for any reason," according to a statement posted online.

Proceeds raised will go towards anyone directly affected by the fire, employees, and the repair of the bar.

"We love you, and we will come back from this."

As of Wednesday, more than $50,000 had been raised to support the bar.