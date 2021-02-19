Rapid COVID testing sites on the rise across NYC

Eleven new low-cost rapid COVID-19 testing sites are up and running in New York City.

Eight of them will be located in Manhattan, while the other three will be based at CVS pharmacies in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

The new network of testing centers will have the capacity to conduct more than 5,00 tests a day, at just $30 apiece. But in order to be eligible, you must not be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with a positive or suspected case.

However, some medical experts are expressing their concerns about the new push for rapid testing.

According to Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer at WebMD, no test is 100% reliable. Whyte also says he has concerns about whether or not rapid tests can accurately detect newer, highly transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

"There is a lot more variants out there than we probably know," Whyte told FOX 5 NY. "If you have one of the variants of coronavirus that is going around and you take a rapid antigen test, there's a high likelihood that it's going to be inaccurate."

And with large venues opening on February 23 at 10% capacity, experts agree that increased testing in any form will give people some more peace of mind.

You can schedule an appointment online with one of the state's partner sites by visiting www.forward.ny.gov