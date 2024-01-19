Randall's Island shelter: Migrants say they sleep with one eye open

On Friday afternoon, a migrant woman suffered a medical emergency outside of Randall's Island migrant shelter a day after a brawl brokeou

This comes just a day after a man was stabbed during a brawl inside the shelter.

"She was unconscious just kept have seizures," said a migrant who came to her aid but does not want to be identified.

The young woman who they call Dani has been staying inside a small tent for weeks.

According to those who live with her, the woman was complaining of the cold moments prior to suffering a seizure.

"She was very cold, very cold," said one woman.

The woman was carried into a police van as they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

One woman who is staying with her inside the tent tells FOX 5 NY.

They've been trying to re-apply for shelter but have had no luck.

Cell phone video given to FOX 5 NY by a migrant shows the chaos.

A woman who had just walked into the shelter says she saw the victim screaming for help.

Featured article

"The man was stabbed, he came in screaming, saying he was stabbed in the neck by one of the security guards," she said in Spanish.

She did not want to be identified but said a group of Venezuelan men got into some type of argument that escalated into a fight. Security got involved. You can see them in the video wearing the yellow vests. 18 people were arrested.

This stabbing comes less than two weeks after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the same shelter on Randalls Island.

Some migrants say they sleep with one eye open, one eye shut, fearing they will be attacked.

We reached out to City Hall asking if they are aware of how unsafe some migrants feel, but we have not heard back.