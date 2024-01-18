Man stabbed in the neck near Randall's Islands migrant shelter: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating a man who was stabbed in the neck near Randall's Island migrant shelter.

Police said the man was being treated at the scene.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made so far. According to officials, the male suspect took off before police arrived.

It is unclear whether the men were migrants.

Workers at new migrant shelters under construction on Randall's Island in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. New York City's facility to house 2,000 migrants in tents on Randall's Island will open next week and will remain in operation for th Expand

Randall's Island migrant shelter was fully funded by New York State.

Tent shelters were set up in August 2023 to help with the city's ongoing migrant crisis.

The shelter goes across 6.4 acres of land and houses nearly 3,000 single adult male migrants.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.