NYC to enforce curfew for Randall's Island migrant camp

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is planning to implement a curfew policy within two weeks at Randall's Island migrant camp.

"We will be instituting a curfew policy at our Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, in line with curfews already in place at traditional DHS shelters, HPD emergency shelters, and NYCEM respite sites that serve migrants and longtime New Yorkers experiencing homelessness," a spokesperson from City Hall said in a statement.

The 11 p.m.- 6 a.m. curfew policy will begin on March 20.

Last week, the city installed metal detectors at the shelter after a 23-year-old migrant struck a security guard in the face, causing a scuffle. At least two migrants were placed under arrest and charged, but this marks the third violent incident to occur at this shelter in just the last several months.

New migrant shelters under construction on Randalls Island in New York, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. New York Citys facility to house 2,000 migrants in tents on Randalls Island will open next week and will remain in operation for the foreseeable Expand

The policy will apply to approximately 3,000 migrants.

Officials say this will allow for more efficient bed capacity management.

The curfew exemptions include work, traveling to school, legal and medical appointments, and emergencies.

Randall's migrant camp is managed by the Health + Hospital agency and will be the 187th homeless shelter covered by a curfew out of 217 locations.

Residents will be notified of the new plan on Wednesday.