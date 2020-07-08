On the West Side of Manhattan, two movements came together as one and took on an extraordinary meaning.

Hundreds stood up against violence in a “Rally for Freedom,” demanding justice for all Black lives, including Broadway actress Krystal Joy Brown.

“This event was all about inclusivity. It was all about love and appreciation and also having a lot of allies and our own community, the black community, saying that we’re not gonna allow for violence to happen on our watch,” Brown says.

Peaceful protesters marched all the way from Times Square down to Christopher Street where celebrated in front of the iconic Stonewall Inn, while also honoring and supporting Black transgender victims of violence.

“Pride started off as a riot. We had Marsha P. Johnson throw that first brick right here, and that’s why we chose this spot to end our march. We started out in Times Square,” says Marla Louissaint, co-founder of Claim Our Space Now.

“You know, the average life expectancy of a black trans woman is 35 years old. And we need to change that, and that’s why we’re marching here today,” Dmitri Joseph Moise added.

Free HIV and COVID-19 testing, masks, water, hand sanitizer, and wipes were all available on site.

At the end of the day, many went home with a bigger sense of love, appreciation, pride, and purpose.