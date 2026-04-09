Raising a child in NY, NJ and CT costs more than most of the US, report says

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The Brief Families in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut rank among the most expensive states to raise a young child, with all three landing in the top 10 nationwide. Annual costs during the first five years, driven largely by child care, exceed the national average in all three states, reaching more than $31,000 in New Jersey. Over 18 years, families are projected to spend up to $312,295 in New Jersey and more than $278,000 in New York, reflecting the region’s high cost of living.



The Tri-State area has some of the highest annual costs of raising a young child in the country, according to a new report.

New LendingTree analysis found that New Jersey, New York and Connecticut all rank in the top 10 states for child-rearing costs during the first five years of life — the most expensive period for families.

New Jersey ranked fifth-highest in the nation

A girll holds the hand of her mother in the courtyard at school. (Credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

In New Jersey, families spend an estimated $31,948 per year raising a young child, the fifth-highest in the nation.

New York ranks eighth at $30,209 annually, while Connecticut ranks 10th at $29,674.

The national average for the first five years is $29,325 per year.

Child care remains a major driver of those costs. Infant day care averages about $20,439 annually in New York, $20,213 in New Jersey and $18,492 in Connecticut, according to the report.

How much does it cost to raise a child in the Tri-State?

(Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Here’s a breakdown of annual costs in the Tri-State area according to LendingTree:

New Jersey (#5) Rent: $3,372Food: $2,068Infant day care: $20,213Apparel: $341Transportation: $2,456Insurance: $3,581Tax credit: -$83

Rent: $3,372

Food: $2,068

Infant day care: $20,213

Apparel: $341

Transportation: $2,456

Insurance: $3,581

Tax credit: -$83

New York (#8) Rent: $2,688Food: $2,157Infant day care: $20,439Apparel: $337Transportation: $2,271Insurance: $2,372Tax credit: -$55

Rent: $2,688

Food: $2,157

Infant day care: $20,439

Apparel: $337

Transportation: $2,271

Insurance: $2,372

Tax credit: -$55

Connecticut (#10) Rent: $3,072Food: $2,057Infant day care: $18,492Apparel: $325Transportation: $2,687Insurance: $3,041Tax credit: $0

Rent: $3,072

Food: $2,057

Infant day care: $18,492

Apparel: $325

Transportation: $2,687

Insurance: $3,041

Tax credit: $0

Overall, the cost of raising a child in the U.S. continues to rise. The total cost from birth to age 18 now stands at $303,418, up 1.9% from last year.

18-year costs of raising a child

Dig deeper:

Projected 18-year costs in the Tri-State area:

New Jersey (#5): $312,295

Connecticut (#11): $293,728

New York (#15): $278,051

Big picture view:

Despite the increase, the report found a slight dip in early childhood costs nationwide.

Annual expenses for the first five years fell 0.3%, driven largely by a small decrease in day care costs.

Still, the overall trend points upward.

Since 2023, the total cost of raising a child has risen nearly 28%, with increases in housing, transportation and insurance contributing to the growth.

The analysis is based on a two-earner household making the U.S. median income of $99,999 and includes expenses such as housing, food, child care, transportation and health insurance.