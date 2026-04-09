Raising a child in NY, NJ and CT costs more than most of the US, report says
NEW YORK - The Tri-State area has some of the highest annual costs of raising a young child in the country, according to a new report.
New LendingTree analysis found that New Jersey, New York and Connecticut all rank in the top 10 states for child-rearing costs during the first five years of life — the most expensive period for families.
New Jersey ranked fifth-highest in the nation
A girll holds the hand of her mother in the courtyard at school. (Credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Local perspective:
In New Jersey, families spend an estimated $31,948 per year raising a young child, the fifth-highest in the nation.
New York ranks eighth at $30,209 annually, while Connecticut ranks 10th at $29,674.
The national average for the first five years is $29,325 per year.
Child care remains a major driver of those costs. Infant day care averages about $20,439 annually in New York, $20,213 in New Jersey and $18,492 in Connecticut, according to the report.
How much does it cost to raise a child in the Tri-State?
(Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By the numbers:
Here’s a breakdown of annual costs in the Tri-State area according to LendingTree:
- New Jersey (#5)Rent: $3,372Food: $2,068Infant day care: $20,213Apparel: $341Transportation: $2,456Insurance: $3,581Tax credit: -$83
- Rent: $3,372
- Food: $2,068
- Infant day care: $20,213
- Apparel: $341
- Transportation: $2,456
- Insurance: $3,581
- Tax credit: -$83
- New York (#8)Rent: $2,688Food: $2,157Infant day care: $20,439Apparel: $337Transportation: $2,271Insurance: $2,372Tax credit: -$55
- Rent: $2,688
- Food: $2,157
- Infant day care: $20,439
- Apparel: $337
- Transportation: $2,271
- Insurance: $2,372
- Tax credit: -$55
- Connecticut (#10)Rent: $3,072Food: $2,057Infant day care: $18,492Apparel: $325Transportation: $2,687Insurance: $3,041Tax credit: $0
- Rent: $3,072
- Food: $2,057
- Infant day care: $18,492
- Apparel: $325
- Transportation: $2,687
- Insurance: $3,041
- Tax credit: $0
Overall, the cost of raising a child in the U.S. continues to rise. The total cost from birth to age 18 now stands at $303,418, up 1.9% from last year.
18-year costs of raising a child
Dig deeper:
Projected 18-year costs in the Tri-State area:
- New Jersey (#5): $312,295
- Connecticut (#11): $293,728
- New York (#15): $278,051
Big picture view:
Despite the increase, the report found a slight dip in early childhood costs nationwide.
Annual expenses for the first five years fell 0.3%, driven largely by a small decrease in day care costs.
Still, the overall trend points upward.
Since 2023, the total cost of raising a child has risen nearly 28%, with increases in housing, transportation and insurance contributing to the growth.
The analysis is based on a two-earner household making the U.S. median income of $99,999 and includes expenses such as housing, food, child care, transportation and health insurance.
The Source: This report is based on information from LendingTree.