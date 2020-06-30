Rainy days complicate outdoor dining in New York

So far, outdoor dining has gone off without a hitch along Second Avenue in Manhattan, unless there are grey skies.

Dark, dreary days present a new challenge for restaurant owners struggling to make ends meet. They say they've had to get creative when it comes to operating a weather-dependent space.

At A la Turka, a Mediterranean restaurant on the Upper East Side, customers can take refuge under white tents if they get caught in a drizzle.

Right down the block at Mel's Burger Bar, patrons can enjoy a drink under the awning.

Other businesses have been keeping people dry with big patio umbrellas, so, that way, the sentiment towards outdoor dining remains positive.

Indoor dining is scheduled to begin by next week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he'll make a final decision by Wednesday on whether or not to postpone it.

Advertisement