Raccoon dubbed 'Downtown Don' rescued from World Trade Center site

A frightened raccoon that climbed up a construction site at the World Trade Center was rescued by Port Authority Police officers who dubbed it 'Downtown Don.'

Officer Robert Taiani and Officer Jon Duran strapped on safety harnesses to reach the raccoon on Tuesday at about 7:45 a.m. The fury animal was curled up next to a beam at the building under construction that will eventually house the Performing Arts Center at the WTC.

The officers administered a tranquilizer and safely transferred the animal into a cage, according to Port Authority Police.

'Downtown Don' was taken to a wooded area outside the city and released.

Donwtown Don was found next to a beam for a building under construction at the World Trade Center. (PAPD)

The officers administered a tranquilizer and safely transferred the animal into a cage, according to the Port Authority Police. (PAPD)

Advertisement