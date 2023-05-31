Man, 65, fatally shoots armed robbery suspect in Queens: NYPD

A 65-year-old man shot and killed an armed suspect man who attempted to rob him in Queens, according to the NYPD.

It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. in front of 123-35 82nd Ave. in the Kew Gardens section.

According to police, the 65-year-old man was approached by a 32-year-old man, who displayed a sharp object and allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from him.

That’s when police said the man pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

He called 911 and waited at the scene. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man is in police custody being questioned. He has no arrest record and police said he does not appear to have affiliated currently or previously with any law enforcement.

Police are checking on the legality of the gun itself and if the man has a carry permit in New York City.

Sources said the suspect has a criminal history, with nearly a dozen arrests for crimes including robbery, burglary and drugs.

Sources also said the two do not know each other.

There identities of both men are unknown at this time, but police said both are "light-skinned."