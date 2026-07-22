Queens gang assault: 4 wanted after victims attacked with glass bottle, pepper spray

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The Brief An argument at the Queensbridge Houses on July 4th escalated into a violent gang assault allegedly carried out by four suspects. Five people were hospitalized with injuries that included an 18-year-old woman stabbed in the neck, two victims slashed with a glass bottle and two teens pepper-sprayed. Police are actively searching for the four suspects involved in the attack, noting that at least three of them are women.



The NYPD are searching for four suspects in connection with a violent gang assault that left five people injured at the Queensbridge Houses on the Fourth of July.

What we know:

Police say the altercation began when the suspects approached a group of individuals at 41st Road and 10th Street. An argument quickly ensued and escalated into a violent attack.

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck, while another teenager and a 46-year-old woman were cut with a glass bottle. Two additional teenagers were also pepper-sprayed during the chaos.

All five victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

The motive, along with the suspects' identities, is still unknown.

What you can do:

Police say they are looking for four suspects in total, noting that at least three of the individuals involved are women.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the July 4th assault to contact the police.