Queens e-bike shop catches fire again, sparking safety concerns

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at The Kings Electric Scooter Shop on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, marking the second time in just over a year that the shop has gone up in flames.

The blaze, which left behind a pile of scorched and twisted bike parts, has left nearby residents and business owners concerned for their safety.

"It's close by," said Kubare Singh, who lives just across from the shop and says he is concerned about fires at the shop spreading to neighboring buildings. "With the wind and the velocity and speed of the fire, it could catch the neighboring building."

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the store, where scooters and e-bikes are stored. One firefighter sustained minor injuries battling the blaze.

The store last caught fire in March of 2023, with the fire starting in the same area of the store. Neighbors say the combination of electric scooters and bikes and their lithium ion batteries make them nervous about the safety of their buildings.

Authorities have issued a vacate order for the building, which the Department of Buildings (DOB) says contains illegally converted apartments in the cellar.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire. If it is found to be connected to lithium-ion batteries, it would mark the 161st such fire in New York City this year, according to the FDNY.