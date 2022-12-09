3 teens charged with gang assault in connection to Queens double stabbing

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a double stabbing that left a 20-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say the teens, all males ages 13, 15 and 17, are charged with gang assault and assault. The 17-year-old is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Police say the victim, later identified as Justin Shaw, 20, of Brooklyn, was found with stab wounds to his chest. Another 20-year-old man was stabbed in the right leg. Both were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Shaw was pronounced dead. The second victim was listed in stable condition.

Police say the victims were engaged in a dispute with the teens when it escalated and led to the victims being stabbed.