Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens

A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

The victim was found with stab wounds to his chest. Another 20-year-old man was stabbed in the right leg. Both were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the victim who was stabbed in the chest was pronounced dead. The second victim was listed in stable condition.

Police say the victims were engaged in a dispute with a group of other individuals, which escalated and led to the victims being stabbed.

Police say two or three people were taken into custody, but no arrests have been made at this time. The identification of the victim is pending family notification.