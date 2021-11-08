Queens District Attorney moves to dismiss 60 cases that relied on convicted NYPD detectives

article

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz is asking a state supreme court judge to vacate the cases of 60 people which their cases were based on the police work of three former NYPD detectives who were later convicted of various crimes.

Katz said the detectives were convicted of crimes of "serious misconduct" related to their duties.

"Upon receipt of this information, I made a commitment to review the Queens cases in which the officers were the essential witnesses and take appropriate action," Katz said in a statement.

At least 10 of the 20 officers identified in the defense attorneys’ letter were involved in Queens criminal cases. An initial review of cases involving three of the 10 officers have been completed and investigators say they identified 60 cases that require dismissal.

The following three former detectives were the essential witnesses in these initial 60 cases:

● Former NYPD Detective Kevin Desormeau was convicted of perjury after lying about witnessing a drug sale that videotaped evidence showed did not take place. He also pleaded guilty after he fabricated the facts of a gun possession arrest. Desormeau was terminated by the NYPD and there are 34 cases the district attorney says should be dismissed based on his role as the essential witness.

● Former NYPD Detective Sasha Cordoba pled guilty in Manhattan to perjury relating to her fabricating the facts of a gun possession arrest. Cordoba was terminated by the NYPD. 20 cases will be requested to be dismissed based on Cordoba’s role as the essential witness.

● Former NYPD Detective Oscar Sandino pled guilty to federal charges related to the sexual assault and other sexual misconduct involving arrestees while working as an NYPD detective. In one case he sexually abused an arrestee in the bathroom of the 110th precinct in Queens County. Sandino was terminated by the NYPD and six cases are being asked to be dismissed based on Sandino’s role as the essential witness.