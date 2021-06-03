'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz has street named after her in the Bronx

A street in the Bronx has been co-named after a Latin music icon.

The corner of Reservoir Ave. and West 195th St. in the Kingsbridge section is now known as Celia Cruz Way.

The corner is right next to the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

The Cuban-born singer died in 2003 at the age of 77. She was known internationally as the "Queen of Salsa" or "The Queen of Latin Music" due to her contributions to the art form in the United States.

She came to New York after the Cuban Revolution.

A part of Fordham Road is also co-named after her.

