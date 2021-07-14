Push to get the young vaccinated as COVID cases surge nationwide

48 states and Washington, D.C. are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the biggest increases including young people. Large numbers of young people are still are not signing up for the vaccine.

"The spread of the Delta variant means that it is perhaps the most dangerous time to be unvaccinated," said NYC Health Commissioner Doctor David Chokshi.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, cases have surged from an average of about 12,000 per day to nearly 20,000. Doctors are seeing patients in their 20's and 30's getting severely sick and some of them dying.

The new surge is prompting the White House to send volunteers door-to-door in some communities with low vaccination rates.

Disney star Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to meet with President Biden to help encourage younger Americans to roll up their sleeves. The actress and recording artist saying "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated."

Younger children are now getting sick as well but kids under the age of 12 are not allowed to get a vaccine.

"Adults that are taking care of our children are not getting vaccinated. That is the biggest problem," said Doctor Dyan Hes, the Founder and Medical Director of Gramercy Pediatrics. "If they are not immunized, they should not be taking care of children. Period. It should be mandated."

In Mississippi, there are seven children in the intensive care unit. Two of them on ventilators, according to the state's health officer. However, Doctor Hes says that headline is misleading.

"The children who are getting sick have underlying health illnesses or they're obese or a combination of both," Dr. Hes said.

Meanwhile, the largest nursing union in the nation is asking the government to reinstate mask guidelines for everyone when they are in public.

