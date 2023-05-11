Puppy sale turns into armed robbery in the Bronx

A puppy was stolen during a pet sale that went wrong on Tuesday, in the Bronx.

A group of three individuals met the 23-year-old owner in front of his residence near Seneca Avenue and Faile Street.

The individuals had expressed interest in buying the dog prior to the meeting.

When they got there, they pulled out a firearm and forced the owner to hand over the dog and fled the scene in a gray sedan.

One of the people involved in the robbery is described as having light skin complexion and a mustache.

The second and third individuals (not pictured) are only described as males. No further description is available at this time.

RELATED: New Jersey man's therapy dog stolen in the Bronx

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

French bulldog held for ransom

On Tuesday, Xavier Burgos and his girlfriend took their 5-month-old French bulldog "Enzo" to what was supposed to be a doggie playdate at a dog park in Woodbridge.

Burgos says another man he didn't know was also there and suggested they go to a nearby apartment complex, where the man claimed his mother lived and had more French bulldogs inside.

While waiting, Burgos let Enzo play in the apartment parking lot. But by the time he returned to his car, the men had grabbed Enzo and sped off.

Burgos says the dognappers sent him a video of Enzo and an $8,000 ransom demand.

Woodbridge police confirm they are investigating the incident and are following up on leads.

