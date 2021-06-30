Puerto Rican man named world's oldest at 112

article

A man from Puerto Rico has been named the oldest living man in the world.

Guinness World Records made the declaration about Emilio Flores Marquez, who is 112 years old.

Born August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Marquez is the second oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Marquez-Garcia.

Marquez married Andrea Pérez De Flores, and they had four children together during their 75-year marriage before her death in 2010.

Marquez says his secret to a long life is love: "My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others!"

The previous record-holder was Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu (b. November 21, 1908). He held the record title for less than one month before his passing on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

Marquez was born on the 8th day of the 8th month in the 8th year of the 20th century.

The oldest living woman is Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka, Japan at age 117, according to Guinness.

