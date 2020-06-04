Protesters defy curfew, take to NYC streets for 7th straight night of demonstrations

Thousands of protesters stayed on the streets of New York City, violating curfew for yet another evening on Thursday.

Protesters in Brooklyn were largely peaceful as they marched demanding justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.

Actions by the protesters included a gathering at Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza, the site where police used batons against demonstrators who were out past the city-imposed curfew a night earlier.

Protesters continued past the 8 p.m. curfew Thursday, even after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to deflect criticism over harsh tactics from police enforcing it.

At some locations, officials watched but didn’t immediately move in. At other spots, they made orderly arrests without the batons and riot gear, like a night earlier.

While there have been some reports of arrests, authorities say it has been largely a night of peaceful protest.

With the Associated Press.