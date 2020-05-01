Protecting privacy amid a pandemic

Because of COVID-19, a lot of data is being collected right now to save lives. Real-time information is being tracked to manage hospitals, government response, schools to see how children are progressing, and more.

To do this, companies large and small are collecting data, ranging from medical to financial information, about us—all of which is considered private. And while some of those gathering information are making an effort to protect your privacy, not everyone has the same interests in mind. Lily Hay Newman, who covers privacy for Wired, said some systems focus more on getting the job don't focus as much on protecting your privacy.

While Apple and Google have focused on privacy concerns in collecting the data for contract tracing, other groups, from app developers to governments, may not have the same motivation or technical expertise to make sure data can't be relinked to a name or identity, which could make it a target for hackers to breach.

A recent poll found that Americans are divided on this data collection. But two-thirds of the people polled thought it was a good idea when they were told the use of data in methods such as contact tracing could lead to schools and businesses to reopen faster.

There is a historic lesson that bears mentioning. Following the September 11 attacks, the Patriot Act was passed easily. Later, it became a source of controversy.

Wired's Newman said these flashpoints can create a slippery slope into privacy erosion and overreach.

Given the seriousness of this epidemic, even privacy experts agree we need to use all the tools that are available. But they say things can be done to make sure data is collected responsibly and so that we won't regret it later.

Newman said there is a tendency in these situations to say, "the more the better, let's Hoover it all up" but pushing back on that instinct is important.

That and having a legally binding plan to dispose of the data or have clear restrictive uses for it once the epidemic is over.

