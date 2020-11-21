Proposed bill would pay New Yorkers to report illegal parking

Keeping an eye out for people who are parked illegally could lead to some cash if a new bill before the city council becomes law.

That proposed bill would give whistleblowers $25 of each ticket issued as a result of people reporting it.

Parking fines will also be going up from $115 to $175.

Councilman Stephen Levin, who proposed the plan, says he has been unable to get police to enforce the rules so he hopes that that threat of higher fines will keep people from parking illegally in the first place.