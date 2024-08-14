Professional bull riding takes NYC by storm as Mavericks win at Barclays

article

New York City's own professional bull riding team, the New York Mavericks, claimed victory before a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Mavericks appear to have become the latest addition of a local-fan-favorite-sports team in a city full of sports franchises.

"At its core, bull riding is a very engaging sport," said Sean Gleason, CEO and commissioner of Professional Bull Riders. "Then you put it in this team environment, and it’s much easier for common fans or sports fans to understand."

After more than a decade of modest success in New York, Professional Bull Riders, or PBR, has converted individual competition into a team sport without losing its inherent dangerous brand of excitement. Riders must still stay on the bulls for 8 seconds, but now within a 5-on-5 team format. The team with the highest combined score wins.

The league currently features eight teams. The Mavericks, at 2-5 coming into the weekend's competition, drew energy from the home crowd.

"I never had that many people cheer for us, not us like us as a team. I’ve never heard people get that wild, that passionate," said Marco Rizzo, who was recently drafted by the Mavericks.

Professional bull riders compete during the PBR Unleash the Beast bull riding event at Barclays Center in New York, United States on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rizzo, a Georgia native, says he and his teammates felt the pressure to elevate his performance in Brooklyn as they represented New York. He and his teammates were keenly aware of the city's spirited sports culture.

"I grew up watching like the New York Yankees and the Mets. Being on a team, it makes me feel a part of New York and knowing that city is so big and loved. It was a pretty different feeling. It felt really good," Rizzo explained.

Daylon Swearingen, a bull rider from upstate New York, echoed the sentiment. According to Swearingen, rodeo plays a significant role in New York’s culture, with several large events taking place in the summer.

"You know, it’ll change ya," Swearingen remarked about the warm reception he received from New Yorkers at Madison Square Garden.

The Mavericks' debut at the Barclays Center was a cause for celebration, confirming their status as hometown favorites.

"New York's got another winning sports team," hailed the commentator as the Mavericks sealed their victory.

As the league gains traction, Gleason remains optimistic about the fans' experience. "If you come to our event, you can mess with the bull without getting the horns," he said, suggesting a thrilling - yet safe - spectator experience.