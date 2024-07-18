Pro-Palestinian protests at Grand Central Terminal; main concourse closed

Access to Grand Central Terminal was briefly restricted on Thursday due to pro-Palestinian protesters at the station.

SkyFOX showed protesters gathered near Park Avenue just south of East 42nd Street, across from Grand Central Terminal around 5 p.m.

Police could also be seen moving into the area where protesters were beginning to congregate.

Source: Matt O

Eyewitnesses said police blocked the main concourse, so commuters needed to walk the perimeter to get to their trains. Only a few entrances were open, and people were filing through security checkpoints to get in.

Authorities advise travelers and commuters to follow guidance from MTA personnel or the police.

Commuters are also advised to use TrainTime to confirm departure times and tracks, as they are subject to changes.

Earlier in the day, NJ Transit announced that several trains will not operate on Thursday and Friday due to "heat-related rail equipment issues."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The protests were likely part of the "Flood New York City for Gaza" rally that was promoted by Within Our Lifetime, a pro-Palestinian-led community organization on social media.

The group said it planned to "shut down Grand Central before even showing up."

They said "the NYPD is so afraid of our mobilization that they have blocked off entrances and established checkpoints at the station," and that they would meet at Pershing Square on 42nd Street across from Grand Central to keep the protests going.