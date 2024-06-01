Pro-Palestinian encampment returns to Columbia University

article

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up another encampment on Columbia University's campus on Friday evening, just a few weeks after being ousted by the NYPD.

The encampment is the most significant act of protest to happen on the college's campus since May 1, when NYPD officers stormed Hamilton Hall on April 30, clearing protesters out of the administrative building and making hundreds of arrests.

According to the Columbia Spectator, protesters pitched around 10 tents, with banners reading "While You’re Earning Rafah’s Burning," "We’re back b*tches," and "@alumni No Donations ‘til Divestment."

Public safety officers began removing the tents on Friday evening, but several more remained as of Saturday.

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza erupted at schools all across the nation this spring, including multiple schools in the New York City metro area.